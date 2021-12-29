Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $24,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

