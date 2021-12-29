Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 102.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 105,226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 235.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.