Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Down 1.6%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 47,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 68,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on Bonterra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$135.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

