Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €91.23 ($103.67).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

FRA BNR traded up €0.90 ($1.02) on Wednesday, hitting €79.00 ($89.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,220 shares. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($63.92). The company’s 50-day moving average is €79.52 and its 200 day moving average is €81.40.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

