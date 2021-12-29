Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €91.23 ($103.67).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

FRA BNR traded up €0.90 ($1.02) on Wednesday, hitting €79.00 ($89.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,220 shares. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($63.92). The company’s 50-day moving average is €79.52 and its 200 day moving average is €81.40.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

