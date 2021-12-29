BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 21,186,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,407. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 289.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $686,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.