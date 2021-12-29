BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $24.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BridgeBio Pharma traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 121378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after buying an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after buying an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,719,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 654,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 104,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.