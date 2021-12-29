Brighton Jones LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $438.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.58 and its 200-day moving average is $411.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $440.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

