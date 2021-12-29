Brighton Jones LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 387,268 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 35,167 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

