Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $391,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $79.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

