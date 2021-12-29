Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $217.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

