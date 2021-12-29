Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

IVV stock opened at $479.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $366.16 and a 52-week high of $480.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

