Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

NYSE:BCO opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brink’s by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

