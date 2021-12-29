Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.