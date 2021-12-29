Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Reduced by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $675.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $278.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $575.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

