Brokerages Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth about $14,355,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 302,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 157,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 146,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,929,000 after buying an additional 130,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KELYA opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $686.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

