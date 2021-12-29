Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Announce $2.93 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $2.88. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $3.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.78 to $14.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $17.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $175.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average is $186.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

