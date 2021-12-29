Brokerages Anticipate Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.46). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,061,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMGA stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,308. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

