Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

XERS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,452. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

