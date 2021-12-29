Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

XERS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,452. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.