Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $177.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.08. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

