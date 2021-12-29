Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Hologic posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 33.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 30.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at $4,218,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,219. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

