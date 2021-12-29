Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to announce $61.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.50 million and the lowest is $60.50 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $71.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $203.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $204.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $274.47 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $279.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

INSE stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $302.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.53. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

