Brokerages Set Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target at $23.25

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

DBTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,033 shares of company stock valued at $77,354 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 130.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 188,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBTX traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,115. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

