Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $79.50

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.09. 36,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,221,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,701,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.