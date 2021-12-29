Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price at $128.17

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

GWRE stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.82. 288,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,161. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,161 shares of company stock worth $1,587,920. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 34.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

