Brokerages Set Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) PT at €174.42

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €174.42 ($198.20).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($211.36) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

FRA HNR1 traded up €1.50 ($1.70) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €167.95 ($190.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,931 shares. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($132.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €160.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €153.32.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

