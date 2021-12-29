Brokerages Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Target Price at C$85.39

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$72.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$53.95 and a twelve month high of C$76.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$243,100.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.