Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) PT at C$13.25

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.19. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$11.74. The stock has a market cap of C$921.56 million and a PE ratio of 45.26.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

