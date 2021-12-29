Brokerages Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT at $10.74

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

REPYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,869. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Repsol has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

