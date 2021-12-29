Brokerages Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT at $10.74

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.
REPYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
REPYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,869. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Repsol has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $13.99.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
