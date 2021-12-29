Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 538,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,661,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.