Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,019 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after purchasing an additional 338,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.