BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $1.69. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 598,286 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BSQUARE by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BSQUARE by 188.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179,847 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

