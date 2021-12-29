BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $1.69. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 598,286 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter.
About BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
