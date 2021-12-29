Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.53

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $40.53, with a volume of 11144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,371.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

