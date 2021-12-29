ByteNext (BNU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $668.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.29 or 0.07776833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,513.46 or 0.99944409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00072987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00051452 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007762 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.