C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $22,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,754,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

