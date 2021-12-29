C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $804.38 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853,225 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 43,446 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $804,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $341.25 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

