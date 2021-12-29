Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Sells $130,583.25 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,750.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.54. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,621.19 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,770.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,868.36.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 60.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

