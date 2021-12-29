Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 44,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 196,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$58.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59.

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company principally holds 100% interests in the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

