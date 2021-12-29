CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.01 Million

Brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post $730.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $775.20 million. CAE reported sales of $638.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

CAE stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. CAE has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth about $448,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in CAE by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in CAE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CAE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CAE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,506,000 after buying an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

