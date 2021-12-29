Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 12,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.36 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

