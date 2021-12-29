Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

WPM opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

