Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after buying an additional 190,489 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

