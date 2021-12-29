Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,400.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

