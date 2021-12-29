Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,119 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 105.9% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 191,512 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 131.9% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 153,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 87,319 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 81,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.