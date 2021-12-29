Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,056 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

