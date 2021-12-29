Camden Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,750 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $62,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.