Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

NYSE BG traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,750. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $96.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.