Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.07% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,660,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,721. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

