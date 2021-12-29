Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 5,248 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,079 shares of company stock valued at $625,569. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

