Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,852. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAC shares. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

