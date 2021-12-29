Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Lifted by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.4% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 232,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.00. 41,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54. The company has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

